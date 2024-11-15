Report: Former TNA Star Speedball Mike Bailey Expected To Sign With AEW

Earlier today, reports indicated that the TNA Wrestling contract of "Speedball" Mike Bailey had expired on November 1. As such, Bailey is now a free agent. Per a new report, though, that isn't expected to last for very long.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, sources close to Bailey and talents within TNA have claimed that the former X-Division Champion will soon put pen to paper with All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, it's said that if Bailey were headed to WWE's main roster or "WWE NXT," TNA would not have needed to write him off of television, as the two companies are still active partners. Earlier this summer, Bailey was reportedly backstage at an "AEW Collision" taping to visit some friends.

Bailey's last TNA Wrestling appearance came on the November 7 episode of "Impact," when he lost the X-Division Championship to Moose. Afterward, Bailey's ally Trent Seven shockingly betrayed him with a low blow and a lariat.

Bailey walks away from TNA Wrestling as a three-time X-Division Champion. Prior to losing the title to Moose, Bailey successfully defended it against El Hijo del Vikingo at TNA Bound for Glory, marking their first singles match since the GCW's Joey Janela's Spring Break event in 2023.

Advertisement

Following the expiration of his TNA contract, Bailey has so far wrestled three matches, with two of them taking place under the banner of DEFY. In one, Bailey challenged for the DDT Universal Championship. In another, Bailey and MAO battled TNA's Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) in a tag bout. The third match saw Bailey face Effy at Game Changer Wrestling's HawaiiMania event.