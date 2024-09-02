More WWE NXT Stars Appear At TNA Tapings As Cross-Promotional Partnership Continues

WWE and TNA Wrestling's working relationship was on full display last weekend. On August 30, WWE's Riley Osbourne attempted to win the TNA X-Division Champion as he competed in an Ultimate X match at the Emergence event in Louisville, Kentucky. That match was won by Zachary Wentz, who upset the odds at NXT No Mercy on September 1 when defeated his former teammate Wes Lee. All of that was followed up by Joe Hendry headlining No Mercy in an NXT Championship match against Ethan Page, with 'All Ego' retaining his title.

Sandwiched in between those two events were a set of "TNA Impact" tapings on August 31, and some WWE stars were present. Fightful Select reported that Arianna Grace appeared in the company where her real-life father, Santino Marella, currently acts as an authority figure. She last wrestled on the July 9 edition of "WWE NXT" against Karmen Petrovic, but it is currently unclear if she'll be part of the upcoming TNA TV episodes.

MISS NXT ARIANNA GRACE HAS CROSSED THE LINE AT TONIGHT'S TNA TV TAPINGS ‼️🔥 📸– @XylotThemes pic.twitter.com/7ge5lSELJF — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 1, 2024

Speaking of Petrovic, she made her TNA debut at the taping, with her opponent being very well known to everyone in both companies. It was confirmed that Petrovic challenged Jordynne Grace to a match for the TNA Women's Knockout Championship, with the air date for that match yet to be announced.

karmen petrovic is challenging for the knockouts world championship!!! pic.twitter.com/Qd6eAN7EO7 — Tiff 🔮 (@womenstitless) September 1, 2024

Outside of Grace and Petrovic, "WWE SmackDown" star Blair Davenport was also backstage at the Emergence event on August 30. She was reportedly there to give support to Osbourne before his TNA X-Division Championship match, missing WWE's "Road to Berlin" tour in the process.