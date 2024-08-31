WWE SmackDown Star Backstage At TNA PPV

WWE's partnership with TNA has led to several crossovers into "WWE NXT," most notably with the upcoming No Mercy PLE, where Joe Hendry will get a shot at the NXT Championship against Ethan Page. Interestingly, according to a recent report, while she did not appear on television during TNA Emergence, Blair Davenport was seen backstage during the show, as she accompanied an "NXT" star who appeared at the event.

"Fightful Select" says that Davenport was spotted backstage speaking to many wrestlers, and was specifically seen with Riley Osborne, who later competed on the pay-per-view in the "Ultimate X" match for the X-Division Championship. Davenport has notably been assigned to the "WWE SmackDown" roster for months, but — despite being from Yorkshire — she wasn't brought along with WWE for the European tour. Lastly, the report said Fightful hasn't been informed whether or not Davenport will be featured on any near-term TNA programming.

Davenport and Osborne recently tied the knot after announcing their engagement in December, and because of this, she was likely at the event simply to support her husband's efforts to capture gold in TNA. Unfortunately for Osborne, he didn't walk away with the X-Division Championship, as Zachary Wentz picked up the victory. Additionally, since Davenport is signed to "SmackDown," it's unlikely that she'll appear for TNA, but stranger things have certainly happened in the past.

