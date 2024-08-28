Special Referee Added To WWE NXT No Mercy Main Event

It wasn't just TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry's concert and silly song about him that upset NXT Champion Ethan Page during "WWE NXT" Tuesday night, the show's general manager, Ava, added a new twist to Hendry and Page's match at No Mercy on Sunday. Following Hendry hyping up the crowd to sing at an enraged Page, Ava announced that because Page couldn't respect "NXT" officials, there will be a special guest referee for his title defense. Ava brought out Page's other foe, Trick Williams, who appeared in a referee shirt and counted to three after Hendry hit Page with a Standing Ovation and covered him in the middle of the ring.

"NXT's" main event was touted as another Hendry concert before No Mercy. He thanked the fans for their support and said to show his appreciation, he wrote another song about Page. Hendry sang about how Page stays in shape and how he wears costumes in his home and likes to workout dressed up. The song was accompanied by photos of Page on the tron. Hendry sang the line "Ethan sucks. Believe in Joe. Ethan, put on some clothes," and got the fans to sing along through Page's entrance and him getting in the ring to face off against his opponent. Page ran down Hendry and said he's not an "NXT" star before Ava's music hit to introduce Williams.

The segment ended not just with Hendry mockingly pinning Page, but with Williams' rival, Pete Dunne, standing on the stage. Dunne said to the camera that Williams should have fun while it lasts, because he doesn't think Williams will make it to "NXT" next Tuesday, implying Dunne might also be present at No Mercy.

