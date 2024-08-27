WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/27 - Joe Hendry Appears, Wes Lee And Zachary Wentz Meet In The Ring & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 27, 2024, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

As he continues preparing to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at "NXT" No Mercy, Joe Hendry will be holding his second ever performance for the WWE Universe. Hendry secured his title shot at this coming Sunday's Premium Live Event after he defeated Wes Lee and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match during last week's edition of "NXT".

Speaking of Lee, he will be meeting with his former friend Zachary Wentz one last time before they collide in Denver, Colorado. After Lee and Wentz were unable to win the NXT Tag Team Championship from then titleholders Axiom and Nathan Frazer at Week Two of The Great American Bash special earlier this month, Lee blindsided Wentz and Trey Miguel with an attack. Wentz subsequently returned the favor when he blindsided Lee last week.

Luca Crusifino, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo of The Family will be going head-to-head with No Quarter Catch Crew's Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Wren Sinclair in a Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match. Tensions between the two stables have been on the rise over the course of the past few months stemming from a dispute over a job No Quarter Catch Crew recruited The Family for, with Dempsey later dethroning Tony D'Angelo as the "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion on August 13.

Elsewhere, Karmen Petrovic looks to score a win tonight when she goes one-on-one with Izzi Dame. The two women have become quite familiar with one another as competitors in the ring, having previously faced one another a handful of times at Live Events and on the March 8 episode of "NXT" Level Up. Additionally, Je'Von Evans and Joe Coffey will both be returning to action tonight as they square off with one another while Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will be taking on Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence.