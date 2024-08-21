TNA Star To Face WWE NXT Champion At No Mercy

WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page did everything he possibly could to prevent TNA's Joe Hendry from winning the main event of Tuesday's "WWE NXT." Despite Page's best efforts, Trick Williams helped Hendry win the match and a title opportunity at NXT No Mercy in Denver, CO on September 1.

Page stopped multiple referees from counting the winning fall in the main event Triple Threat between Hendry, Wes Lee, and Pete Dunne. Fed up with Page's interference, Trick Williams appeared out of nowhere to level Dunne with a Trick Knee, draping Hendry across the unconscious Dunne and then sending a new referee in the ring to count the fall. The win the is the culmination of Hendry's meteoric rise on "NXT," the main star of the promotion's crossover with his home league of TNA Wrestling.

Hendry is a former TNA Digital Media Champion, coming inches from winning the TNA World Title at Slammiversary earlier this summer, and has impressed WWE fans and officials over the course of his guest tenure on "NXT."

