Recent WWE Main Roster Call-Up Blair Davenport & NXT Star Riley Osborne Tie The Knot

Last month, former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley tied the knot with fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews. Over the weekend, WWE's Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne followed suit.

As revealed on Instagram, Davenport and Osborne are now married. The official wedding ceremony took place on Friday, July 26, with Davenport sporting a white lace dress, while Osborne arrived in a white, collared dress shirt and matching pair of suspenders. "Mr & Mrs," Davenport wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Davenport and Osborne, both natives of England, previously got engaged in December 2023.

Davenport, real name Bea Priestley, received her call-up to WWE's main roster as a part of the 2024 WWE Draft, specifically assigned to the "SmackDown" brand. Since joining WWE's blue brand, Davenport has wrestled in a handful of matches, including a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match that was later won by Naomi. Davenport and Naomi continued their feud in the weeks following, with Naomi defeating the 28-year-old on the July 12 episode of "SmackDown."

Osborne, formerly known as Josh Morrell in "WWE NXT UK," moved over to the stateside "WWE NXT" brand after the former disbanded in the summer of 2022. Osborne's "NXT" run began with a string of appearances on "NXT Level Up," and later, an entry into the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament. The current Chase U member found much success in the respective tournament, defeating Keanu Carver and Lexis King in the opening rounds. The finals, however, ultimately favored the six-foot-six Oba Femi, who now reigns as the NXT North American Champion.

