WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/12 - Tiffany Stratton And The Bloodline Appear, WWE Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 12, 2024, coming to you live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts!
As the fallout from WWE Money In The Bank continues tonight, Tiffany Stratton and The Bloodline are set to make appearances on tonight's show. Stratton defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, and Chelsea Green in to climb the ladder and become the new Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder, which she can now cash in at any time of her choosing for any title of her choice. Meanwhile, in the main event of the July 6 Premium Live Event, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and "The Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, ultimately ending with Sikoa being the one to get the three count over Rhodes.
Newly crowned WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY will be putting their title on the line for the first time ever as they defend against A-Town Down Under. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will surely be extra motivated to win tonight's match, with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano having been the ones who dethroned them last week as titleholders.
Angel and Humberto will be returning to action for the first time since coming up short to Chase U in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship on the June 25 edition of "WWE NXT" as they square off with Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews. Corbin and Crews have a storied history with one another as opponents in the ring, dating back to a match they had during a live event in September 2015.
After WWE Women's Champion Bayley defeated Piper Niven in a non-title match during last week's edition of "SmackDown", Nia Jax surprised her with an attack. The OC's Michin then provided Bayley with a helping hand when she showed up with a kendo stick. In light of such events, Jax and Michin will be going head-to-head in the ring tonight.
Additionally, per WWE's event page, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, LA Knight, and the aforementioned Rhodes are all advertised to be in town tonight.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the Six Man Tag Team match at Money In The Bank.
Wade Barrett and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as Tiffany Stratton makes her way down to the ring.
We Hear From Tiffany Stratton
Stratton says it officially became Tiffy Time on Saturday when she became the youngest Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder in WWE history. She says while Trish Stratus hosted Money In The Bank in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, it's her time tonight. She then puts Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez on notice and says their respective reigns as WWE Women's World Champion, WWE Women's Champion, and NXT Women's Champion are on Tiffy Time.
Bayley's music hits, and she makes her way down to the ring. She congratulates Stratton on winning the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match, and Stratton asks why Bayley is in the ring. Bayley says she was looking to offer Stratton a piece of advice as a former Money In The Bank briefcase holder in 2019, and Stratton says that was ages ago. Bayley warns Stratton against cashing in against her, and says should she choose to, she'll be the first woman to have a failed Money In The Bank cash in.
Nia Jax's music hits, and she makes her way out. She asks Bayley why she's making empty threats, and tells her she'll dethrone her as WWE Women's Champion at WWE SummerSlam. Bayley asks Jax who she thinks she's talking to, and tells Jax that this version of her is the Grand Slam Women's Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, and the WWE Women's Champion. She tells Jax that she'll embarrass her at SummerSlam, but questions what Stratton will do with her Money In The Bank contract should Jax win the title from her. Jax tells Bayley she has no problem with her and calls Stratton her personal Barbie doll, then tells Bayley she'll victimize her at SummerSlam.
Bayley then looks to clock Jax, but Stratton prevents her and the pair beat down Bayley. Michin then slides into the ring and hits Jax with a kendo stick. Stratton slides out of the ring before she can clock her.
Nia Jax (w/ Tiffany Stratton) vs. Michin (w/ Bayley)
The bell rings and Michin goes straight after Jax. She fires off strikes on her, but Jax shoves her. Michin locks in a Sleeper on Jax, but Jax sends Michin crashing into the corner to break the hold. Michin then locks in another submission on Jax, but Jax sends her crashing into the mat to escape. Michin connects with a variation of Sole Food on Jax and looks to land a Tornado DDT, but Jax blocks it and tosses Michin across the ring.
Jax delivers a Hip Attack to Michin, then wears her down with a submission. Jax tosses Michin across the ring and lands a splash in the corner, then tosses her across the ring once again. Michin dumps Jax out of the ring and looks to fly off the apron. Jax gets her into an Electric Chair position and sends her crashing into the ring apron face first.
Back from the break, Michin lands a dropkick on Jax. She delivers a hurricanrana to Jax off the middle rope, then lands a second dropkick that sends her crashing into the corner. She follows it up with a cannonball and goes for a pin, but Jax kicks out. Michin ascends to the top rope, but Jax lands a forearm on her and pulls her down.
Stratton places Michin's kendo stick on the ring apron for Jax to use and distracts the referee. Bayley pulls Stratton off the ring apron as Jax looks to use the kendo stick on Michin in the ring. Michin sees her grab it and dropkicks her into the corner before she lands a Tornado DDT. She goes for a pin, but Jax kicks out. Michin runs the ropes, but Jax intercepts her and connects with a Samoan Drop. She follows it up with the An-Nia-Lator for the win.
Winner: Nia Jax
After the match, Jax looks to land a second An-Nia-Lator on Michin. Bayley clocks her from behind, but Stratton then clocks Bayley with her Money In The Bank briefcase. The pair continue to beat Bayley, and Stratton lands a spinebuster on her. Jax then follows it up with a leg drop. Stratton then looks to cash in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Bayley, but Jax catches her and Stratton opts not to.
