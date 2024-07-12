WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/12 - Tiffany Stratton And The Bloodline Appear, WWE Tag Team Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 12, 2024, coming to you live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts!

As the fallout from WWE Money In The Bank continues tonight, Tiffany Stratton and The Bloodline are set to make appearances on tonight's show. Stratton defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, and Chelsea Green in to climb the ladder and become the new Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder, which she can now cash in at any time of her choosing for any title of her choice. Meanwhile, in the main event of the July 6 Premium Live Event, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and "The Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, ultimately ending with Sikoa being the one to get the three count over Rhodes.

Newly crowned WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY will be putting their title on the line for the first time ever as they defend against A-Town Down Under. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will surely be extra motivated to win tonight's match, with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano having been the ones who dethroned them last week as titleholders.

Angel and Humberto will be returning to action for the first time since coming up short to Chase U in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship on the June 25 edition of "WWE NXT" as they square off with Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews. Corbin and Crews have a storied history with one another as opponents in the ring, dating back to a match they had during a live event in September 2015.

After WWE Women's Champion Bayley defeated Piper Niven in a non-title match during last week's edition of "SmackDown", Nia Jax surprised her with an attack. The OC's Michin then provided Bayley with a helping hand when she showed up with a kendo stick. In light of such events, Jax and Michin will be going head-to-head in the ring tonight.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, LA Knight, and the aforementioned Rhodes are all advertised to be in town tonight.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the Six Man Tag Team match at Money In The Bank.

Wade Barrett and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as Tiffany Stratton makes her way down to the ring.