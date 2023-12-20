Blair Davenport Announces Engagement To Fellow WWE NXT Star

It's not uncommon to see wrestlers married to other wrestlers, and this week, a "WWE NXT" couple has announced their engagement as WWE star Blair Davenport shared the news of her engagement with fellow "NXT" star Riley Osborne.

Davenport made the announcement on social media, sharing pictures of the couple and flashing her wedding ring.

Osborne, formerly known as Josh Terry and Josh Morrell, made his "NXT" debut earlier this year and was previously a part of the "NXT UK" set-up before it was disbanded. He recently became a part of the Chase U faction in the developmental brand and is in the semi-finals of the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament, where he will face Lexis King.

Davenport — who formerly went by her real name Bea Priestley before joining WWE — was also a part of the UK brand. She made her "NXT" debut last year, and recently won the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT: Deadline," earning her a shot at "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at "NXT: New Year's Evil."

Davenport and Osborne aren't the only couple in "NXT;" Nathan Frazer and Thea Hail have hinted that they're dating each other, as have former "NXT" Champion, Bron Breakker, and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Cora Jade.