Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers

In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.

Before we get to our list, a brief note on how we selected the names. In all cases, both partners did have an in-ring career, no matter how short-lived. What's more, all are still married, still alive, and at least one of them is still appearing in an on-screen role with a major promotion. The only possible exception to this last stipulation may be Michelle McCool and Undertaker. She seems to be more or less retired now and he says he's done with wrestling, as well, but what with his WWE-sponsored 1 deadMan Show occurring alongside many of the recent PPVs, it's like he hardly left at all.