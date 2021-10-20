Wrestling couple Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona joined Busted Open Radio last Thursday to talk about a variety of topics. One thing in particular was Cardona pointing out that while he’s grateful for his time in WWE for building up his brand, he has come to realize money isn’t everything. As such, he’s having the most fun of his career right now.

“The time I spent in WWE, I’m so grateful for that time,” Cardona said. “Because it allowed me, for instance, during the pandemic when there were no shows going on, I didn’t have to worry about money because I had built this name where I was able to do a podcast on wrestling figures. If I wasn’t from WWE, who would want to listen to that? So, I’m so grateful for that. Money is important; I’m not saying that it’s not important. What I’m saying is, listen, I’m doing really, really well right now.

“I’m not saying I’m not making any money or doing any shows for free, I’m certainly not saying that. What I’m saying is maybe I’m not making- when I’m going to my accountant, maybe I didn’t make the most money this year. But I think I’m doing more for my career in ten years, and I think I’m having the most fun, which is important to me. My schedule is pretty packed up. I have something every weekend, and like I said, we have the podcast. I feel I’m working seven days a week, but in theory, is it really work? I’m talking about toys and I’m wrestling. I’m doing the two things that I love.”

Both Cardona and Green are currently appearing in GCW, where Green debuted this past weekend to help Cardona win back the Internet Championship from Effy. Cardona talked about wanting to be as big a star as possible with his current GCW run, while Green focused on the stress from the heat Cardona has received.

“I’m the Internet Champion,” Cardona said. “Ten years ago, I started this YouTube show because I didn’t like my spot on the card. I didn’t like where I was in the company and I wanted to do something about it. Now ten years later, I wanted to do something about it. No one’s been counted out more times in this business, whether it be by promoters or fans, than me. And I keep coming back cause I’m not done. I want to be a top star in this business and I’m not going to stop. So whether it’s having kick ass matches in the ring, or pissing people off on the internet, or selling a bunch of t-shirts on Pro Wrestling Tees, and now, incorporating [Chelsea]. I’m going to do what I can. I’m not guaranteeing that I’ll go down as this wrestling God, but I’m going to die trying.”

“Everything that he does on the internet is f*****g stressful,” Green chimed in. “It is stressful. I already get ripped to shreds, and now I have to deal with this guy going off the rails on Twitter daily. It’s stressful because, look, I’m all for the hate because I really feel that hate is them following me, them loving me. They’re fans, right? But there’s this line, and a lot of people cross this line that us as wrestlers put out there.”

Green also discussed the adjustments the two have made in their relationship, now that they are largely working together for the first time in their careers. She says they are both trying to figure that out, due to their different wrestling styles.

“We did not base this relationship off of wrestling, not even from the start,” Green said. “We did not talk about wrestling probably for the first two years. I do love that we get to do things together, I’m happy we get to do things together. But it’s a learning experience because for our entire relationship, we’ve been ships passing in the night. We’ve never been at the same place at the same time really, so we’re learning as we go. We’re trying to figure out who we are now as a couple, because we’re very different wrestlers.”

Cardona also added his thoughts on the topic, saying he didn’t mind getting to spend so much time with Green. He also talked about how excited he was to be part of GCW’s upcoming show in the Hammerstein Ballroom, taking place in January of 2022.

“Now it’s a little different because now we’re involved in Impact together, GCW,” Cardona said. “So now we’re going to have to talk about it more often and it’s fine. I don’t mind traveling with my hot fiancée on the road. It’s not the end of the world. We both like going to the gym, we both like eating healthy, so it’s going to be okay.

“But right now? GCW, the other night when I was out there in Atlantic City, man, my ears were ringing because they were booing me so much. It was so much fun. I loved it. And now that we’re going to be at Hammerstein Ballroom, I pray that they give me a microphone. I just want to feel that. I have goosebumps just talking about it because I went to the Hammerstein Ballroom one time. Mikey Whipwreck brought me backstage to One Night Stand, the first one. And there is no backstage, so I watched it from the crowd, just standing up. And eighteen year old, nineteen year old kid just in awe. I just want to be there in that building. I never really thought I’d have that opportunity. Things just kind of fall into place, now I’m in GCW and they announce that they’re coming to Hammerstein. I’m the biggest heel in GCW, so I know I’m going to be on the show. It’s just ‘what am I doing?’ And now that Chelsea’s going to be involved too, man, it’s going to be a special night.”

