At GCW Fight Club, GCW owner and promoter Brett Lauderdale announced that GCW will run at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom on Jan. 23, 2022. Lauderdale made the announcement showing a video featuring members of the GCW roster in the Hammerstein Ballroom.

In the video, that was produced by Giancarlo Dittamo, members of the GCW roster each listed off the negative things they were told by naysayers. Matt Cardona was also featured in the video along with AEW star Joey Janela as well as GCW mainstays like Effy, Allie Katch, AJ Gray and Jimmy Lloyd.

Earlier in the show, Lauderdale set up his announcement recalling what he was told by a close friend in the business. “I’ve seen a million GCW’s come and go. It’ll never last.” Lauderdale then hyped up the attendance records GCW hit not only at Fight Club but also major markets like Los Angeles and Chicago. Lauderdale then said that he hasn’t seen a million GCW’s and that this is the only one.

You can view the announcement video below:

"I've seen a million GCW's come and go… it'll never last" 1.23.22

NYC

Hammerstein Ballroom pic.twitter.com/hnJ61mp1Cc — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 10, 2021