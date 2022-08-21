Karrion Kross And Scarlett Reflect On WWE Release Following Their Surprise Return

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have held the WWE universe in the palm of their hand since their surprise return on "SmackDown." However, the couple's WWE fate was decidedly unsure following Kross' critically panned WWE "Raw" debut and their subsequent release. The newly reinvigorated duo recently appeared on Corey Graves' "After The Bell," and during their appearance, the two opened up on being given their walking papers in 2021.

"It was the first time I've seen my family in two years," said Kross regarding his release. Kross and Scarlett were signed to WWE in 2020 and spent the better half of nearly two years on "NXT" where Kross won the "NXT" Championship two times, and Scarlett served as his valet. Before being released, Kross spent the last three months of his WWE career on "Raw," without Scarlett.

"I was dropping her [Scarlett] at the airport, got the calls in the car, and there were a lot of mixed emotions because that was not something we wanted," Kross continued. "At the same time, it was a relief, because we weren't doing our best work." Kross went on to compare his and Scarlett's work in WWE to that of a comedian being told they can't do their job.

"I felt a little differently about it," Scarlett said. "I had a show coming up so I had to hop on a plane. I got the call, and I was like, oh crap. He got it after me and said 'thank God, it could've stopped at one of us."

"I took the stance of almost like a dumped girlfriend," Scarlett continued. After Scarlett was released from the WWE she, like Kross, began to work for Major League Wrestling. However, this wouldn't be the only way she made a living for herself, "I also called my friend... she was making $20k a month on OnlyFans. So I said I was going to do this too."

Before moving on, Kross added, "The majority of our time in WWE was incredible, and we made sure not to let those last three or four months ruin the experience."

