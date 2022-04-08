WWE Superstar Carmella (Leah Van Dale) and WWE Commentator Corey Graves (Matthew Polinsky) were married Thursday in Florida.
Carmella and Corey Graves began dating in 2019 and had announced their engagement in October 2021.
Wedding guests included AEW star Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, WWE Superstars Natalya, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Happy Corbin.
Corey Graves signed with WWE in 2011, while Carmella signed with the promotion in 2013.
As noted, Carmella and Graves currently have a new reality show. “Corey & Carmella” premiered on WWE’s YouTube channel on February 28. They also host the “Bare With Us” podcast.
We had a no holds barred match after this picture was taken. ⛓ pic.twitter.com/suAg9Mv6gv
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 8, 2022
These two. pic.twitter.com/WWNTNH08bY
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 8, 2022
Sisters. @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/ncUZAh4FIc
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 8, 2022
🖤✨🍾 pic.twitter.com/fakL7OsLf3
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 8, 2022
