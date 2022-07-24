It hasn’t been “Rusev Day” or “Lana Day” in an awfully long time, and it’s clear that Miro won’t be jumping back from AEW to WWE anytime soon as he recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. Well, what about Lana? The former WWE star has been busy in the modeling and acting world since her release from the company one year ago, but that hasn’t kept her mind off pro wrestling. Lana has taken to social media twice in the same month and tweeted out messages about her desire to get back to pro wrestling someday.

“I hope to return to wrestling someday,” Lana wrote. “My love for the fans & wrestling runs so deep.”

I hope to return to wrestling some day. My love for the fans & wrestling runs so deep. — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 23, 2022

She tweeted something similar at the start of July, writing, “I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world.”

I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 1, 2022

Fans have naturally speculated about the possibility of Lana working in AEW alongside her husband Miro. He has recently returned to action with AEW, and though he came up short in the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Miro still has a dominant TNT Title reign under his belt.

Lana has recently been featured in a movie alongside Bruce Willis, and she also launched her own website, CJPerry.com, which has proven to be a hit. The website made almost $20,000 worth of subscriptions within the first 24 hours alone, showcasing the popularity that she has amongst her audience. It was also reported that Lana was in talks for a one-time appearance in this year’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. She was released from the company last June, and since then, she has yet to have a legitimate return match with a wrestling promotion. Despite being let go by WWE, Lana did say she got a personal text message from Vince McMahon at the time, thanking her for the work ethic that she showcased throughout her career, so it’s clear there is a good standing relationship between both sides. Her return to the ring was advertised for the notorious WES (Wrestling Entertainment Series) inaugural event this Summer that was ultimately canceled due to “so many talents not showing up,” which was refuted by some of the stars initially signed on to the project.

