Former WWE Superstar Lana has taken to social media in order to address her absence from the professional wrestling world, admitting that she misses the business.

Lana tweeted, “I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world.”

That’s not the only aspect of the wrestling business that Lana misses either, as she posted another tweet about a specific member of the WWE roster.

She said, “Miss wrestling my best friend @NaomiWWE !!!!!!”

Of course, Naomi is currently suspended from WWE after she and Sasha Banks walked out during an episode of “WWE Raw” where they were scheduled to be in the main event, with neither woman having made a comment on the situation since then.

In regards to Lana, she has not been back inside the wrestling ring since her WWE career came to an end back in June of 2021 alongside a group of talents including Braun Strowman. Despite being let go by the company, Lana did get a personal text message from Vince McMahon who thanked her for the work ethic that she showcased throughout her career.

Lana has since been busy in the acting world, starring in a movie alongside Bruce Willis, while she also launched her own website, CJPerry.com which has proven to be a hit. The website made almost $20,000 worth of subscriptions within the first 24 hours alone, showcasing the popularity that she has amongst her audience.

The former WWE Superstar had been advertised for the first-ever Wrestling Entertainment Series event in Nottingham, England, where she was scheduled to face her old WWE rival Nia Jax. That encounter was going to crown the inaugural WES Women’s Champion, but the event ended up being postponed until July 9, but Lana is no longer scheduled to appear.

It is unknown when or if she will be getting back into the ring, but fans have speculated about the possibility of her working in AEW alongside her husband Miro. He has enjoyed a run with the TNT Championship since joining the company, and he has recently returned to action.

