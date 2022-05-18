Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and CJ Perry (Lana) are set to return to the squared circle for the first time since their WWE releases last year.

The two women will renew their WWE rivalry in a match to crown the first-ever Women’s World Champion of Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). WES is a new wrestling promotion created by Legion of Pain, FKA The Authors of Pain.

While Nia Jax wrestled her last match on the September 20, 2021 episode of RAW, Lana was last seen in action on the May 31, 2021 episode of RAW.

Other matches announced for the event include Adam ‘The Titan’ Scherr (Braun Strowman) vs. Alistair Overeem to crown the inaugural WES World Champion, Legion of Pain (Authors of Pain) vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin, and Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) vs. Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto) vs. JONAH (Bronson Reed).

The other top women’s match will see Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green team up against Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood to crown the inaugural WES Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley), Lince Dorado and Dirty Dango (Fandango) will also be wrestling at the event.

WES’ debut show will take place June 4th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The pay-per-view event will be available to stream on FITE.

Are you ready for the future of sports entertainment ? Our invites to the participants have been sent. STAY TUNED !!! #WES #WESNOTTINGHAM pic.twitter.com/clNuubnIbA — Wrestling Entertainment Series (@wesofficialtv) May 13, 2022

