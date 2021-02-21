Since September of last year, Lana has been tangled with Nia Jax.

The Irresistible Force put Lana through the announce table on a weekly basis, but the Ravishing Russian got her revenge when she both eliminated Jax in the Royal Rumble match and beat her rival in a tables match on RAW a few weeks ago.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Lana noted that she puts in extra mental preparation when she competes against Jax.

“I think that Nia is very, very strong,” Lana said. “And Nia is a beautiful Samoan with lots of strength and lots of size on her, so yeah I have to spend a lot of time mentally preparing myself because I know when I go out there, legit anything could happen [with Nia].”

Jax has been criticized for being reckless in the ring, something Jax herself has noticed and even joked about. Lana went on to list a number of wrestlers who have suffered injuries at Jax’s hands, which has led to her saying prayers before facing the current Women’s Tag Team Champion.

“We remember what happened with Kairi [Sane], Becky [Lynch] and a lot of other people. So let’s not forget that she took me out of the Rumble two years ago. Let’s not forget she took me out of TLC,” Lana said. “I say a lot of prayers that I’ll come out in one piece! But I don’t know, maybe I like the adrenaline rush. Maybe there’s something wrong with me [laughs].”

While the numerous table bumps are far from comfortable, Lana says she’s content knowing it’s all apart of the job. Her work ethic has gotten her praise from WWE Hall of Famers, who recognize her “keep moving forward” mindset as a big strength.

“But I think that’s what I signed up for,” Lana said. “I’m not going to walk away from it. I’ll be remembered as the girl who could take an ass-whooping and keep going.”