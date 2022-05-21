Former WWE star Lana, now recognized as CJ Perry, isn’t letting a break from wrestling slow her down.

Perry revealed on social media that her personal website filled with exclusive content has launched, and in the first 24 hours of going live, subscriptions brought in nearly $20,000. This is, according to Perry, the largest launch day in history for the website provider, “Brand Army“.

As she continues promoting the site, Perry isn’t shy about promoting herself as the “hot, flexible wife” of AEW superstar, Miro. She writes it several times in her Twitter posts, and also includes the question, “Let’s find out if [I am a hot, flexible wife], shall we?” in the description for her new content.

Subscriptions to Perry’s exclusive content website can be purchased for $19.99 at this link. If purchased, you receive, ‘exclusive TikToks, exclusive videos, exclusive photos from your famous “hot flexible wife” exclusive never seen before photos and videos from the road and BTS from photo shoots and movie / TV sets. Exclusive funny stories and the occasional appearance of the “hot flexible wife’s” famous Bulgarian husband Miro.’

Perry will make her return to in-ring action as part of the debut show for the new promotion WES, Wrestling Entertainment Series on June 4th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. She will be facing fellow former WWE superstar, Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) to determine the first-ever Women’s World Champion of Wrestling Entertainment Series.

Other matches announced for the event include Adam ‘The Titan’ Scherr (Braun Strowman) vs. Alistair Overeem to crown the inaugural WES World Champion, Legion of Pain (Authors of Pain) vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin, and Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) vs. Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto) vs. JONAH (Bronson Reed) in a triple threat match.

The Hot Flexible Wife is finally going into business for herself. Subscribe to https://t.co/MAgyLXkE0d pic.twitter.com/kj2zEPzD33 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) May 19, 2022

Live now on https://t.co/Yx8gh7IWXi ! Subscribe to see the rest of the video. pic.twitter.com/Bo3Y5383vo — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) May 20, 2022

So thankful and grateful to all my fans who have made us the largest launch day in Brand Army history!! The #HotFlexibleWifeCometh and she cometh with nothing but gratitude and shock!!! https://t.co/Z0ou8njihi pic.twitter.com/QXWMpMhaBj — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) May 20, 2022

