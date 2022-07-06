Following weeks of controversy, it was officially announced today that the inaugural WES (Wrestling Entertainment Series) show that was scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled. The promotion provided the following statement via Twitter:

“Dear fans and followers, unfortunately we will have to cancel the event scheduled for this Saturday at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. We are deeply disappointed in the news that we have to share but with so many talent not showing up we will have no choice then to cancel the event. Our team worked so hard on this event day in and day out for the fans to come with a different type of wrestling event and believe that we still will be able to show that in the near future. We do want to say that all our talent that was scheduled have been paid in full and that Lina Fanene was paid her deposit as well while she changed her mind and did not want to show up and wrestle anymore. For now we will have to apologize for this, but we promise that it will not end here. See you soon!”

It’s interesting how the startup promotion felt the need to single out Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax) and comment on how business was handled with the former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion. This is likely due to Fanene calling out the promotion on Twitter earlier this week, writing, “I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me.”

Fanene’s concerns about the promotion have been echoed several times before by other talent that was once scheduled for the show. After the event was moved from its original date of June 4 to July 9, stars like Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Matthew Rehwoldt each took to Twitter at different times with a message that they were dropping out from the show. In Rehwoldt’s case, he wrote, “Since [I was booked], I have been completely ghosted. Zero communication. I have friends booked for the show and luckily some of them have been paid already but I doubt the show will happen. No travel, hotel, or any pertinent information has been shared with anyone I know.”

The same stars have now returned to social media with additional comments. The common theme from their messages is they think the company blaming the talent for the show being cancelled is “a laugh”, according to Rehwoldt.

“Instead of blaming the talent who took weeks off to come work for your NEW company under the impression you could be trusted… try refunding the fans & apologizing for your lack of organization.” Chelsea Green writes.

Lince Dorado also commented on the subject, saying he was “salty” because he wanted to wrestle. Nevertheless, he posts his booking information and hopes that he can find some new places to perform in place of WES.

The cancellation also comes just one day after it was revealed by a journalist that WES had sold “less than 350 tickets” for a 10,000 seat venue this weekend.

Stay tuned for additional updates.

Straight garbage to try and blame talent not showing up. I’m not a stooge but the truth will come out. Y’all are good at finding it. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 6, 2022

. @wesofficialtv Be better. If you love wrestling just leave it to the pros or actually do what what you say you’re going to. “Wrestlers no showing” – ain’t ever going to be a thing. Maybe 1 or 2. But not enough to warrant cancelling a show. We love this. ✌️ — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 6, 2022

Talent “not showing up” What a laugh… https://t.co/nLviKrWwUa — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) July 6, 2022

Instead of blaming the talent who took weeks off to come work for your NEW company under the impression you could be trusted… try refunding the fans & apologizing for your lack of organization. https://t.co/PDePCzITAF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 6, 2022

I refuse to let anyone control my emotions. With that being said, I am available in the US/MEXICO/Canada/PR this weekend 7/8 – 7/11. If we worked together before let's make a deal. Stay #luchalithttps://t.co/mKD0pc4epq https://t.co/ilCkJSLVRM — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) July 6, 2022

salty cuz i just want to wrestle — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) July 6, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts