Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has become the latest wrestler to call out startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for continuing to promote her for their upcoming show, despite the fact she will not be involved.

Jax quotes a tweet from WES who were advertising a meet and greet opportunity by tweeting the following:

“I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate this misleads people!”

WES have been featuring Jax in the middle of the poster, which was the case because she had been part of the originally planned event which was set to take place back in June 4. Jax was originally scheduled to compete against former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (f.k.a Lana) at the show, but that event was postponed to July 9.

Since that date change took place several wrestlers pulled out, with Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo no longer being involved, and that was also the case for Perry and Jax. Despite that, WES have continued to advertise Jax, claiming she will compete against a mystery opponent at the event which is set to happen in Nottingham, England this coming Saturday.

During the weekend Impact Wrestling commentator Matthew Rehwoldt also took to social media to reveal he will not be attending either as he claimed they have yet to pay him, or arrange any travel or accommodation, making it clear that he has doubts over whether or not the show will end up happening.

After the original event was postponed, a report claimed that it was done due to issues with the arena, and that talent would be paid “to a certain extent,” but that has not been the case according to Rehwoldt. WES, which is run by former WWE Superstars Authors Of Pain, is still advertising the event as if it is taking place, with the likes of Alistair Overeem, Moose, Big Damo, and Eric Young all being set to appear, but it remains to be seen whether that is the case.

