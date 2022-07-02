Impact Wrestling’s Matthew Rehwoldt has taken to social media with an update on the startup wrestling promotion, Wrestling Entertainment Series. According to the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, he hasn’t been able to contact the company in weeks and hopes that wrestlers, promoters, and fans tread carefully when dealing with the company moving forward.

“So @wesofficialtv has cost me time and now cost me income,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was asked to be on this show but had a conflicting booking. I was told they really wanted me and would pay me upfront. So as they were former colleagues I took them at their word and passed on my other booking.

“And since I have been completely ghosted. Zero communication,” Rehwoldt says. “I have friends booked for the show and luckily some of them have been paid already but I doubt the show will happen. No travel, hotel, or any pertinent information has been shared with anyone I know.

“Now I’m also out a weekend or income due to them. Part of that is on me as I chose to forgo my other date… But as I said I was told repeatedly that “for sure“ this was happening and they wanted me to be there. I would be wary of buying a ticket or the broadcast of this show.”

Former WWE tag team The Authors of Pain originally announced their new promotion, WES, would have its debut event on June 4. In the initial press release, it was noted that Rehwoldt would be on commentary for the inaugural show. News that broke in the following weeks revealed that the scheduled debut in Nottingham, England was postponed to July 9, shortly after Impact’s Chelsea Green claimed the event was canceled on Twitter.

Green’s frustrations were echoed by her friend and co-worker, Deonna Purrazzo, who exclaimed, “I WILL NOT be making it for the ‘postponed’ July date. I hope to return to the UK under better circumstances soon.”

Ever since criticisms started emerging about the way the promotion handles business, more and more reports are coming out about issues talent are dealing with. A report last month noted that the event was moved from its original date due to “issues with the arena.” Talent was informed they’d be paid “to a certain extent.”, but as Rehwoldt explains in his post, not everyone who was booked and made accommodations were paid for anything involving the show. Publicly, WES has claimed the reason for their inaugural event being moved was due to the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations affecting ticket sales.

Stars like former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), former Impact World Champions Moose and Eric Young, Big Damo, and others are on the latest advertisement for the event. They appear to still be scheduled for the event.

