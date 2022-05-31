UPDATE: Since this post went live it has been announced that the Wrestling Entertainment Series has been rescheduled for July 9.

RESCHEDULE 📢 Unfortunately, the event organisers of @wesofficialtv have decided to postpone this event. Originally due to take place on 4 June, this event has been rescheduled to 9 July 2022. All tickets remain valid for the new date. More info 📲 https://t.co/aLqdDa1K3a pic.twitter.com/tvYWaYTsoo — Motorpoint Arena (@nottinghamarena) May 31, 2022

A brand-new wrestling promotion’s inaugural show, which was advertised a few short weeks before it was due to take place in the United Kingdom, has reportedly been canceled.

Wrestling Entertainment Series, or WES, is owned by former WWE tag team, The Authors of Pain (Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa), and was officially announced on May 13. The ambitious plan saw the duo book the 10,000-seater Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England for Saturday, June 4, with the event set to air live on FITE TV. The promotion described itself as being “the future of sports entertainment”.

Last night, FITE advertised this weekend’s upcoming event on Twitter, but IMPACT Wrestling’s Chelsea Green, who is booked for the show, responded by claiming that it had been canceled.

Actually it’s cancelled. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 31, 2022

While nothing has officially been confirmed through FITE or WES’ official social media channels, the promotion did retweet a post from Lucha Libre Online on May 30, who were promoting tickets for the debut broadcast.

The event is still currently listed on the official Motorpoint Arena website as of this writing, with tickets still available to purchase, ranging from £27.69 to £273.68.

The card announced for the show pits Adam “The Titan” Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, against mixed martial artist, Alistair Overeem, in the main event for the World Championship. The co-main event signed is for the WES Women’s Championship, as Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and CJ Perry (Lana) are set to make their returns to the squared circle for the first time since leaving Vince McMahon’s company last year.

The Authors of Pain, under the name of The Legion of Pain, will also make a return to the ring to reunite with Paul Ellering, winding back the clock to their run as NXT Tag Team Champions in 2017. They are scheduled to face the team of Westin Blake and Steve Maclin.

Wrestlers such as former NXT Champion Killer Kross (Karrion Kross), two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, JONAH, Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, and Dirty Dango (Fandango) are also booked to compete. Former “Raw” commentator Jonathan Coachman and current IMPACT Wrestling broadcaster Matt Rehwoldt have been signed to call the show.

In the initial press release sent out during the launch, Wrestling Entertainment Series revealed they had an “action-packed” schedule in place for the remainder of 2022, including dates across Europe and in the Middle East, with locations yet to be revealed.

