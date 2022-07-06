Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) will be unlike any other wrestling promotion in the world.

Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa of Legion of Pain, formerly known as WWE’s Authors of Pain, launched their professional wrestling promotion, Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES), this past May. The promotion’s debut show, WES UK, is set to take place on July 7 a tthe Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

Ahead of WES’ debut show, Selmani and Dhinsa spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and went in-depth on how the promotion plans to set itself apart from other wrestling organizations worldwide.

“We’re not like any other wrestling organization,” Selmani claimed. “A lot of people will see that after our first show, it’s going to be something that hasn’t been seen before in wrestling, it’ll have a lot of different changes to it. For example, we’re going to have pre- and post-fight conferences, we’re gonna have stare-downs the night before the fights, before the matches … It’s a good twist, something new that we think the wrestling industry needs.”

Selmani and Dhinsa are perhaps best known for their time as Akam and Rezar, the Authors of Pain, in WWE, where they were “NXT” Tag Team Champions. The pair were released by the company in September 2020 after last appearing on WWE programming in March of that year. Neither Selmani nor Dhinsa appeared in a professional wrestling ring since their release until their announcement this past May that they’d be returning to the business with the launch of WES.

The full card for Wrestling Entertainment Series UK can be found below:

Alistair Overeem vs. MOOSE — WES World Championship

TBD vs. TBD — WES Women’s World Championship

Legion of Pain vs. BT Gunn & Kez Evans — WES World Tag Team Championship

Samuray Del Sol vs. Lince Dorado

Dean Muhtadi vs. Damo Mackle

Eric Young vs. Zac Zodiac

Levis Valenzeula Jr. vs. Jody Fliesh

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts