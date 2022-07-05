The new startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series, which is run by former WWE superstars the Authors Of Pain, has gotten off to a rocky start, and it appears that has translated into ticket sales — or a lack thereof.

According to journalist Adam Cailler, the re-arranged show has dramatically undersold the large arena in which it’s set to take place. “Just been told that this re-arranged show, which still has people advertised on the poster who aren’t coming, and is being held at the 10,000 seater Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham has sold *drum roll*… LESS THAN 350 tickets,” Cailler tweet.

The event is supposedly being headlined by Impact Wrestling’s Moose competing in singles action against Alistair Overeem, but there are still question marks over whether or not it will actually happen. The original date was June 4, but that was re-scheduled to this coming weekend, July 9, with the promotion citing the Queen’s Jubilee as the reason for the change.

Following that announcement, several wrestlers who were originally scheduled to be on the card pulled out, including Chelsea Green, CJ Perry (fka Lana), and Deonna Purrazzo. But that hasn’tt been the only negative development surrounding the debut of WES, as Impact Wrestling commentator Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) took to social media to call out the new promotion. Rehwoldt claimed that he will not be attending the show, as they had not paid him or arranged any travel or accommodation, and had instead been ghosting him, and said he had serious doubts over whether the show is going to happen.

Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has also taken to social media to raise her issues with WES, revealing to fans that she will not be part of the event, despite the fact that they have been advertising her in the middle of the poster.

Despite all of the question marks around the event, Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (fka Mojo Rawley) has continued to promote his attendance, tweeting that he will be in England this week. He’s scheduled to compete against another former WWE superstar, Big Damo (fka Killian Dain).

London is Calling Mojo! I’m on the way! Who is in London this week and wants to get hyped!?? — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) July 3, 2022

This is going to be a FIGHT we will not forget for a long time!! @MojoMuhtadi vs @DamoMackle !!! 9th of July at the @motorpointarena and exclusively on @FiteTV !!!! You don’t want to miss this !!! pic.twitter.com/FqRXo6Vijs — Wrestling Entertainment Series (@wesofficialtv) July 4, 2022

