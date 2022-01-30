A new report from PWInsider indicates that there was a surprise planned for Lana (CJ Perry) to make her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

The company went as far as contacting Lana about the appearance, and many behind the scenes in WWE believed she was participating up until this weekend arrived. She was released by WWE in June 2021 due to ongoing budget cuts.

A last-minute edition to the Women’s Rumble was Molly Holly as her ‘Mighty Molly’ character. The intention was to build up Nikki A.S.H. as a stronger heel by attacking Molly.

It was also noted how behind the scenes, a lot of talents from WWE’s ‘Divas’ era were emotional as they reunited with former colleagues. Many of the women also brought their children to the event, which added another sentimental layer to the evening.

We previously noted how several extra talents were brought in just in case someone didn’t pass their medical protocols. Both Jillian Hall and Aksana made social media posts from the venue but never appeared on television.

Ivory, along with her comical appearance in the Women’s Rumble, was also in town to film a new Table For 3 episode for the WWE Network.

The talents that were booked as surprises attempted to avoid photos and autographs before the show began. However, after the show had concluded, the situation changed and the talents stopped for numerous fans.

There’s also a belief that Nikki and Brie Bella will be working this year’s WrestleMania 38 event, but that is not confirmed quite yet.

