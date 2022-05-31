Michelle McCool has her eyes on Bianca Belair as a potential opponent if she makes a return to the wrestling ring.

The former Divas Champion told the Wives Of Wrestling podcast that the EST Of WWE is, “the most athletically gifted human being I have ever seen.” McCool has been able to make a couple of returns in recent years, having participated in the 2018 and 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. This allowed her the chance to mix it up with some of the current roster, who she has enjoyed sharing the ring with.

“If I were to ever come back, I would love to work with Bianca … It’s just crazy, she’s just crazy strong, she’s just crazy talented, but I really had fun with some of the newer girls this past Rumble,” she said. “Liv Morgan, I really enjoyed working with, Zelina, but I think Bianca. Becky would be fun just to talk trash with, but yeah, I think Bianca would be the one.”

McCool had a great career in her own right, but she believes that her era, “got skipped” as WWE went straight from the Attitude Era to the women’s evolution era. She is someone who doesn’t “need a pat on the back,” which McCool admitted is both a, “blessing and a curse.”

Even though she was married to The Undertaker, McCool made it clear she, “never asked him for anything,” even though she doesn’t, “think people would believe me.” But she was involved in an era filled with talented workers such as Mickie James and Maryse, and they certainly played a key role in driving the women’s roster forward.

“I couldn’t care less what people think about me … It’s nice to get some recognition that we did play a part in that … There was one occasion that a guy really popped off for no reason, but it’s because he was dating somebody else, that I had to beg him [The Undertaker] not to step in,” she said. “I was like, ‘Look, I think I could beat this guy up if I needed to so I don’t even need you,’ but as far as pitching storylines or whatever, I never once, and I made it a point not to do that … It’s nice to get a little recognition that we did pave the road because we fought for everything we had. We had to fight to even get the Divas Title. It is what it is, but every minute counts.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Wives Of Wrestling podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

