Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the most popular talents in the WWE women’s division.

In an interview with VL Media France, Belair reflected on her ongoing rivalry with Becky Lynch. She stated that she was proud of the storyline that the two were able to tell spanning from August of last year to “Wrestlemania 38” and said Lynch helped her grow immensely as a performer. Belair also complimented The Man on her work ethic.

“She is a formidable competitor. In the ring, she is one of the best narrators of the promotion.”

Belair and Lynch have been embroiled in a feud since last year’s Summerslam when Lynch made her surprise return to the ring after being off on maternity leave. They had their first major match at Extreme Rules, where Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship. They then followed it up with a triple threat match at Crown Jewel alongside Sasha Banks in which Lynch held onto her title once more. The two continued their rivalry until Belair finally dethroned Lynch on the Grandest Stage of them all to win the title.

Belair also reflected on how she’s changed since “Wrestlemania 37”, where she faced Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Title.

“At Wrestlemania 37, I was a rookie. I was just there to prove myself, to prove to Sasha Banks that I could measure myself against her. I was grateful to be on stage. While at Wrestlemania 38, I was no longer a beginner.”

Belair also mentioned that she has overcome much adversity and worked extremely hard to become the star that she is today. When asked about her relationship with fans who look up to her, Belair stated that she adores them all and enjoys looking through fan art and fan-made videos. She also said that her fans give her the motivation to keep going.

“There are so many talented fans all over the world. They make video montages, they draw outfits, or they tell me their personal stories.”

Belair is set to defend her WWE Raw Women’s Title in a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 5 at Chicago’s All-State Arena.

