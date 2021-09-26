Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The main cards starts at 8 pm ET with the Kickoff beginning at 7 pm ET.
Tonight’s PPV is available on Peacock and WWE Network (outside of the U.S.).
WWE Universal Championship (Extreme Rules Match)
Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE US Championship
Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
Kickoff
Liv Morgan vs. Carmella