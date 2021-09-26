Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The main cards starts at 8 pm ET with the Kickoff beginning at 7 pm ET.

Tonight’s PPV is available on Peacock and WWE Network (outside of the U.S.).

WWE Universal Championship (Extreme Rules Match)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE US Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Kickoff

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella