The Raw Women’s Title match at “Hell In A Cell” just got a lot more interesting.

The main event of tonight’s WWE “Raw” was a rematch from last week’s #1 contender’s match between Becky Lynch and Asuka. But since Asuka had already earned her opportunity for a shot at the Raw Women’s Title at the “Hell In A Cell” Premium Live Event next month, Lynch was the only one with anything to lose. Adam Pearce granted her the ability to join the Raw Women’s Title match at HIAC to make it a triple threat, but only if she can defeat Asuka.

The two women put on another entertaining showcase tonight, with the ending of the match growing more unpredictable as it drew closer. It looked as though Asuka may lose the match due to a count-out, but she slid back in the ring right at 9. That was when Lynch rolled her up for the 3-count and the win.

With Lynch added to the mix, there are now 3 matches confirmed for “Hell In A Cell”. Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel was teased on tonight’s show but as of this writing, it has not been confirmed.

You can see full results from tonight’s WWE “Raw” at this link.

The current card for WWE “Hell in a Cell” can be seen below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

STIPULATION TBD

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]