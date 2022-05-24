Kevin Owens’ effort to expose Ezekiel’s true identity looks like it will run through “Hell In A Cell” next month.

During tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”, Ezekiel’s match against Chad Gable was interrupted time and time again. Not only did Gable’s tag team partner, Otis, try to get involved in the match, but Owens was also heckling insults at Ezekiel from ringside. Each time the announcers tried to refer to him as “Ezekiel”, Owens would loudly yell “Elias!” to correct them.

After the match was finished, Owens grabbed a microphone and issued a challenge for a one-on-one match at “Hell in a Cell”. Ezekiel looked pleased with the idea, and though it hasn’t been confirmed, he will appear on “Raw Talk” later tonight and likely accept the challenge.

This past April, Elias debuted a new gimmick without a beard or guitar on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW. He now claims to be ‘Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias,’ and has maintained his new identity since then.

You can see the current card for WWE “Hell in a Cell” below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

STIPULATION TBD

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

