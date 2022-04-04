Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

– The post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package of highlights from WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday. We’re live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW After WrestleMania. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. Rhodes is wearing a suit tonight. He takes his time walking to the ring and the pyro goes of. Rhodes greets fans on his way to the ring as Mike Rome introduces The American Nightmare.

