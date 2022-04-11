Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is sending SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro to unify them

* Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

* Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

* MVP and Omos discuss Bobby Lashley and address the WWE Universe on a special edition of The VIP Lounge

