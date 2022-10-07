The Undertaker's Next 1 deadMan Show Announced

The Undertaker is headed to Survivor Series weekend, bringing his "1 deadMan" show to Big Night Live in Boston, MA. This is set to be the next in a series of live events the retired WWE star has been putting on, including a sold-out show in Philadelphia tonight.

The first "1 deadMan" show took place SummerSlam weekend in Nashville and consisted of The Undertaker — real name Mark Calloway — telling stories about his time in the wrestling industry, followed by a fan question-and-answer session. Altogether, the event lasted roughly two hours. So far, WWE looks to be scheduling the "1 deadMan" shows around their premium live events, likely hoping to draw in fans already in the area for the following day's show.

It was reported earlier this year that Calloway would soon be releasing a podcast in conjunction with WWE and Peacock. However, since then, it has been radio silence in regard to the matter. It remains to be seen if there was a change in plans and these spoken word events are serving as a replacement to the podcast, or if that idea is still in the pipeline for the company.

Calloway wrestled his last match as the Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. In the cinematic bout, known as a Boneyard Match, Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in memorable fashion, ending his career on a positive note in the eyes of most fans. Earlier this year, Calloway was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, with the now-also-retired Vince McMahon giving the speech in honor of the storied performer.