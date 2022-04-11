2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is reportedly getting into podcasting.

A new report from WrestleVotes says Peacock and WWE officials have convinced Taker to launch his own podcast show, which would be similar to the “Broken Skull Sessions” series hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Taker’s new show is expected to begin airing within the next few months.

“A fascinating concept that was unfathomable just a few years back,” the report noted.

There’s no word yet on the title of Taker’s new show, or who his first guest is, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

