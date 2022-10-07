Backstage News On Ticket Sales For WWE's Upcoming Undertaker 1 deadMan Show

The Undertaker is keeping himself busy with his "Undertaker 1 deadMan Show," and now details have emerged in regard to ticket sales for the next event.

According to Fightful, the forthcoming show, scheduled to take place Friday at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is sold out. The event will take place while WWE is in town for its Extreme Rules premium event this weekend, taking place at the Wells Fargo Center.

Furthermore, the report added that WWE executives and local organizers in Philadelphia have been "pleased" with the latest Undertaker show, with WWE officials becoming particularly happy that a new event is becoming a regular fixture to event weekends, following on from adding the "Undertaker 1 deadMan Show" to their SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle weekends in Nashville, Tennessee and Cardiff, Wales, respectively. Fightful noted that the show has sold out in Nashville, Cardiff, and now Philadelphia, with more shows slated to be announced in the future.

The Undertaker, who made his in-ring debut in 1987, hung up his wrestling boots in 2020, bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career that saw him become one of the most recognized characters in WWE history. The seven-time WWE World Champion went on a likely never-to-be-repeated WrestleMania streak, going 21-0, before it ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Undertaker competed in his final match during the first night of WrestleMania 36 in March 2020, defeating AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match. The Deadman's legacy was celebrated earlier this year, as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 by then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.