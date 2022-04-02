Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Our live coverage starts at 10pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The Undertaker, inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon

* Vader, posthumously inducted by TBA

* The Steiner Brothers, inducted by TBA

* Queen Sharmell, inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

* Warrior Award: Shad Gaspard, presented to his wife Siliana Gaspard by Dana Warrior

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]