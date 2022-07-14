WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander is among the list of wrestlers and wrestling personalities thrilled to see Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland capturing the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Through a tweet, Alexander revealed he literally jumped off his chair in joy at the sight of his two former WWE colleagues winning championship gold in AEW.

The likes of Big Swole, Mia Yim, the wife of Keith Lee, AEW President Tony Khan, indie wrestler Cheeseburger, Josiah Williams, Big Stoke and Alex Abrahantes posted their reactions as well.

Swerve in our Glory defeated Young Bucks and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in a Three-Way Match to capture the titles on Week 1 of “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest” held at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Dope asl 👌🏾 Congratulations Swerve and Keith! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/S0S32oGhnv — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 14, 2022

SWERVE IN OUR GLORY. #AEWDynamite — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) July 14, 2022

Congratulations to the NEW @allelitewrestling World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee, Swerve In Our Glory! Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite on TBS for a great #FyterFest Night 1 tonight! If you missed it, you can still catch it on @TBSnetwork West! pic.twitter.com/fs2Jl7JhoE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 14, 2022

Well deserved boys ❤️ — Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) July 14, 2022

Congrats to the NEW @AEW Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/PbozbWfIfD — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) July 14, 2022

As reported earlier, Lee addressed the crowd in an emotional speech after “Dynamite” went off the air, dedicating his victory to two of his dearest friends – Lucilius King and JD Griffey. Lee also referenced the heart issues he experienced last year following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“As most of you know, last year, I nearly died,” Lee said. “I didn’t say a word until the threat was gone and passed. There isn’t much you can do to me to rattle me against me. But when it comes to the people I love, I found out two days ago [that my friend has] Stage 4 colon cancer. And I dedicated this match to him and to another buddy of mine named JD Griffey.

“The fact is, I don’t care if we won or lost; this is a brotherhood, and I’m devoting my everything to that. So, Lucilius King – this is more than just a victory for me, more than just a victory for our story, this, sir, is a victory for you and a statement of my goddamn love.”

AEW’s YouTube and social media channels have shared an exclusive clip of Lee’s speech, as seen below.

