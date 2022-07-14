As reported earlier, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were crowned new AEW World Tag Team Champions on Week 1 of “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest.”

After the show went off the air, Lee addressed fans at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, bringing up the personal issues he endured this week which he referenced through a tweet earlier on Wednesday. In a heartfelt promo, Lee revealed that his dearest friend of 28 years was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Keith Lee cut this amazing heartfelt promo after Dynamite went off the air. What a dude. pic.twitter.com/FM9E3ENraE — Drain Before Dishonor (@DrainBamager) July 14, 2022

“I thank you all so very much. Swerve, I think you from the bottom of my heart,” Lee began. “I only have three people in my world that I consider to be extremely close to me. One of them, I’ve known for about two-and-a-half decades. My friend, his name is Lascelles King, I’ve known him since 1998. I found out a little while ago that there’s a chance he may have cancer.”

Lee then referenced the heart issues he experienced last year stemming from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“As most of you know, last year, I nearly died,” Lee said. “I didn’t say a word until the threat was gone and passed. There’s not much you can do to me to rattle me, against me. But when it comes to the people I love, I found out two days ago [that my friend] has Stage 4 colon cancer. And I dedicated this match to him and to another buddy of mine. The fact is, I don’t care if we won or lost; this is a brotherhood, and I’m devoting my everything to that. So, Lascelles King – this is more than just a victory for me, more than just a victory for our story, this, sir, is a victory for you and a statement of my goddamn love.”

In conclusion, Lee promised to “always be there” for his friends.

Tony Khan after #AEWDynamite congratulating Swerve and Keith Lee. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/O3rToL6swN — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 14, 2022

