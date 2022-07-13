Keith Lee is going to have more than just the AEW Tag Team Championship on his mind tonight.

The former WWE NXT Champion took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell fans that he received some “less than stellar news” ahead of his tag team title match on “AEW Dynamite.” Lee is scheduled to team with Swerve Strickland to take on AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, as well as Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

Got some very much less than stellar news today…. No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys. pic.twitter.com/eAVoKUafl8 — Indubitable Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 13, 2022

“No matter the results,” Lee continued, “tomorrow’s match belongs to my two brothers. It’s all I can do until I return. Love you boys.”

Details are scarce on what occurred in Lee’s life to cause the tweet. Lee seems to suggest that he will still be competing on tonight’s edition of “AEW Dynamite,” which would likely rule out any serious injury or health scare. Lee had such a scare back in 2020, when a positive COVID diagnosis as well as heart inflammation kept him out of action in WWE for five months.

Lee and Strickland have been a dominant force in the AEW programming, and their loss would be a large hole to fill in the AEW tag division. Since losing their last tag team championship match on May 29th, also in three way tag team match, they’ve been on a winning streak in the tag division — though they’ve also been at personal odds after Swerve eliminated Lee from a Casino Battle Royal on June 8th. The pair last wrestled on last week’s “Dynamite,” when they were victorious against The Butcher & The Blade.

While the nature of the news is not known at this time, Wrestling Inc. sends its thoughts with Keith Lee and his family during whatever “less than stellar” situation in which they currently find themselves.

