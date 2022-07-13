On Tuesday evening, AEW star Keith Lee caused a bit of a stir on social media when he posted a tweet referring to some “less than stellar news” he recently received. The tweets caused some to wonder if this would mean Lee would be unable to appear on tonight’s episode of “AEW Dynamite”, where he and partner Swerve Strickland are set to face Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs and the Young Bucks in a three-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Limitless fans, however, have no need to fear, at least according to AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan. Though he didn’t go into much detail, Khan did address Lee’s tweet in his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio Wednesday morning.

“Keith is here,” Khan said. “He is wrestling tonight. He had a family situation. I don’t want [to get into it], it’s not my place. But Keith is here and here to wrestle, as I understand it. I can’t really comment on what’s happening, but we’re going to support him through what is happening.”

Lee, meanwhile, quote-tweeted an AEW video promoting the three-way title match, seemingly confirming he would be appearing tonight on “Dynamite.”

“Business,” was all Lee said.

This will be Lee and Strickland’s second shot at the AEW Tag Team titles and the second time they’ve been involved in a three-way match for the championships. The duo, along with Hobbs and Starks, took on Jurassic Express at AEW Double or Nothing back in May, with Jurassic Express winning the match to retain the belts. Since then, Lee and Strickland have seen some tension come up between them after Strickland eliminated Lee in the Casino Battle Royal on June 8. The duo has continued to win, however, and seem to be on the same page heading into tonight’s match.

