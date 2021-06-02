Aleister Black took to Twitter this afternoon and said his WWE release came as a complete shock.

As noted, WWE announced today that Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett have all been released. It was previously reported that the releases were being made due to budget cuts. Black just tweeted his reaction to his release.

“Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself,” Black wrote.

Black had just returned to TV with teaser vignettes for a re-package back in late April, after being away for six months with no explanation. He attacked Big E in late May, apparently to begin a new feud for the two, but they were held off last Friday’s SmackDown with no follow-up to the angle from the week before.

Black signed with WWE in 2016. He leaves the company a one-time WWE NXT Champion, and the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner with Ricochet.

There’s no word yet on if Black’s wife Zelina Vega will remain with the company. She was released in late 2020 after issues with the company, but recently brought back and there had been talk of WWE planning for her return to TV.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Black’s full tweet below: