Backstage News On WWE Plans For Sarah Logan

Following The Viking Raiders vignette that reportedly featured Sarah Logan on "WWE SmackDown," new information has now emerged in regard to WWE's plans for the former Riott Squad member.

According to PWInsider, Logan will "be connected" to The Viking Raiders on-screen upon her return. Logan is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders in real life, so this move will bring the couple together on WWE programming. It had been initially reported by Fightful Select over the weekend that Logan was the woman featured in a short clip played on "SmackDown," with several more vignettes slated to air in the coming weeks to reintroduce her character to WWE fans. The vignette that played during Friday night's broadcast featured an unidentifiable woman dressed in fur and wearing a headdress, who spoke the words, "When the gods speak, I listen. We obey. Valhalla awaits," while standing in front of The Viking Raiders' shields.

Logan initially worked for WWE from 2014 to 2020. She was released from her contract days after WrestleMania 36 aired as a result of budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon her release, Logan revealed that she was stepping away from the pro wrestling business, but would later return to WWE during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant, lasting only 43 seconds before being eliminated by The Bella Twins. She would also make a brief appearance on the August 19 episode of "SmackDown" during the "Viking Funeral" for The New Day.

Logan appeared for the Control Your Narrative promotion in May, defeating Amber O'Neal, which, according to Cagematch, is her last recorded in-ring match to date.