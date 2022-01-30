30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

We go back to ringside and Jimmy Smith is with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. There’s still debris all over the ringside area due to what happened in the opener. Mike Rome does the introductions and out first is Sasha Banks to a pop. Out next comes former WWE Women’s Champion Melina making her return, red carpet entrance and all.

Banks and Melina have some words and taunt each other in the middle of the ring. Melina kicks but Banks catches it and kicks her in the face. Banks grabs Melina and easily tosses her over the top rope for a pop. Melina has been eliminated. Banks drops a split and mocks Melina some more, while Melina also does a split on the floor at ringside. Tamina Snuka is out next.

Banks attacks Tamina from the apron as she approaches the ring, then nails a Meteora from the apron to the floor. Banks brings Tamina into the ring and tries to dump her over the top rope but Tamina pounds on her and saves herself. Banks catches Tamina in a big Bulldog off a counter. Tamina is down in the corner when Banks nails the running knees, and then for a second time. Banks works on dumping Tamina again but she hangs on. Tamina levels Banks with a headbutt. The music hits and out comes former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly next.

Banks gets sent to the apron but she hangs on. Kelly enters and goes at it with Tamina, nailing her handspring back elbow into the corner. Tamina comes out of the corner and flattens Kelly while Banks watches from the corner. Banks attacks Tamina while she works on Kelly. Banks and Kelly tangle and Banks eliminates Kelly. Kelly has been eliminated and Banks laughs at her. Aliyah is out next.

Banks and Aliyah go at it now. Aliyah with a Thesz Press and big right hands. Tamina stops Aliyah’s celebration and they go at it but Aliyah nails an enziguri. Banks tries to dump Aliyah over the top rope now. Aliyah fights back but Banks drops her with a knee. The timer starts up and the next entrant is Liv Morgan. She rushes the ring and starts fighting. Banks and Morgan tangle now. Liv almost kicks Banks out of the ring but Banks hangs on. Tamina saves Banks and sends Morgan to the corner. Morgan with a missile dropkick to Tamina. Banks goes back to work on Aliyah but Morgan saves her. Liv drops Banks and Aliyah in the corner and points at the WrestleMania 38 sign. All four are fighting in the corner now. Banks with the three suplexes to Aliyah to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The music hits and out next comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega.

Tamina stops Vega from trying to dump Banks. Tamina works on Banks now but Vega comes back and dumps Banks to the floor. Banks has been eliminated. Bianca Belair is out next to a pop. She rushes the ring swinging her hair. Belair runs over Liv, then dropkicks Tamina. Fans chant for Belair as she crushes Tamina’s head into the ring post. Belair counters Liv and sends her to the apron but she hangs on. Belair springboard kicks Liv on the apron and hits a moonsault to Vega. Tamina stops Belair from knocking Vega to the floor. The timer starts up and the next entrant is WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, who comes out with Reggie. Brooke goes in and attacks Aliyah but can’t get her out. Brooke tries to dump Vega but Tamina stops her. Brooke with kicks to Tamina now.

Brooke dropkicks Tamina and shows off some. Brooke with a springboard elbow to Belair in the corner. Brooke with a big neckbreaker to Liv. Vega and Brooke brawl now. Belair is trying to eliminate Aliyah. Liv tries to dump Belair while she’s busy. The next entrant is former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool. McCool enters the ring and runs wild. Brooke gets knocked out but Reggie catches her and saves her, putting her back on the apron. McCool with offense, including a Faithbreaker to Vega or maybe Belair. McCool eliminates Brooke but Tamina drops McCool from behind. Sonya Deville is out next at #11.

Deville comes out with her jacket on so she’s an official. Deville joins the announcers for commentary. Natalya is out at #12. Natalya enters but Liv attacks her and unloads. Natalya sends Liv to the apron but she fights back in. McCool works on Aliyah in the corner. Belair scoops Natalya but she hangs on. Tamina scoops Belair. Natalya comes from behind and dumps them over but Belair hangs on. Tamina has been eliminated. Belair and two others try to dump Natalya but she hangs on. The next entrant is Cameron to her Funkadactyls music. Deville teases eliminating Cameron because she might be Naomi’s friend. Deville takes her jacket off and looks on while Cameron delivers moves to others. Deville rushes the ring and flattens Cameron while rag-dolling her. Deville sends Cameron to the apron but she hangs on. Deville runs her into the ring post and Cameron is eliminated.

Naomi is out next at #14 and Deville looks a bit worried. Naomi goes over and checks on Cameron, then enters the ring and brawls with Deville. Naomi with the big springboard kick to Deville. Naomi sends Deville to the apron and then kicks her off. Deville has been eliminated. Natalya comes from behind but Naomi blocks the elimination. The next entrant is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella at #15.

Carmella slowly walks around the ring and takes her time. She stops and talks to Corey Graves. Belair works on McCool in the ring now. Aliyah works on Liv. Out next at #16 is Rhea Ripley to a big pop. Ripley grabs Carmella from ringside and rolls her in, then goes to work. Natalya levels Ripley with a clothesline. Naomi and Natalya double team McCool. Vega and Carmella double team Ripley. Ripley sends htem to the apron and then eliminates them both at the same time. Ripley continues to dominate, slamming people face-first into the mat. The next entrant at #17 is SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Belair and Naomi are close to eliminating Natalya. Flair enters the ring and levels Ripley, then Aliyah. Flair eliminates Aliyah and continues dominating other Superstars. Flair kicks Naomi to the apron but she hangs on and looks to perform a stunt but Deville runs over and yanks her to the floor. Naomi has been eliminated.

Flair and Liv go at it now. McCool, Belair and Liv try to dump Flair. The next entrant at #18 is WWE Hall of Famer Ivory. Ivory comes out in her RTC gimmick and goes on about how it’s been a long time but not much has changed and it’s hard to look at these little girls, these wayward, lost little girls. Ripley approaches Ivory and scoops her. Ivory is still ranting on the mic while Ripely places her on the mic, then shoves her to the floor. Ivory has been eliminated, while still crying on the mic.

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella is out at #19. Brie runs wild on various Superstars as fans cheer her on. Brie yells out and tries to dump Natalya but she hangs on. Liv works on McCool. Brie works on Natalya. Belair and Ripley double team Flair. The next entrant at #20 is Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James and she brings her title belt with her. McCool drops Mickie before she can get in and they go at it in the ring. Mickie drops McCool and then kips up. Alicia Fox is out at #21. Fox enters the ring with dropkicks and axe kicks. Flair works on dumping Natalya but she hangs on. Mickie ended up dumping McCool but it didn’t look planned possibly. Nikki A.S.H. is out at #22.

Ripley waits for Nikki but she runs in from the other side. Nikki grabs Ripley from behind and dumps her to the apron but Ripley fights back and fights back into the ring. Nikki goes under the bottom rope to the floor. Flair decks Ripley from behind. Summer Rae enters at #23 and goes at it with Natalya. They trade big slaps and Rae levels her with a big kick. Flair levels Rae as she celebrates. Natalya eliminates Rae. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is out at #24. The Bella Twins run wild together. The Bellas drop Belair face-first into the mat. They miss a high-five together but then dump Fox. Fox has been eliminated. Sarah Logan is out at #25.

Logan unloads and takes out both of The Bella Twins. Liv and Logan share a moment for their time in The Riot Squad but The Bellas attack her. The Bellas eliminate Logan. Liv flies at them but they send her to the apron. Liv fights but The Bellas eliminate her as well. The next entrant at #26 is WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The Bellas wait to fight but Lita takes them both out. Mickie drops Lita from behind as fans go wild for Lita. Lita sends Mickie to the apron but she fights back in. Lita with a big DDT and Mickie is eliminated.

Flair and Lita face off and then go at it. Out next at #27 is WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly. Nikki A.S.H. immediately attacks Molly at ringside and destroys her, sending her into the ring steps. Lita and Flair are on the top turnbuckle fighting now. Nikki brings Molly into the ring and rag-dolls her some. A.S.H. eliminates Molly. The #28 entrant is Ronda Rousey and out she comes to a huge pop. The others in the ring are also shocked, including Flair and The Bellas. Rousey rag-dolls Nikki and Nikki at the same time, then eliminates Nikki A.S.H. with a superkick. Nikki B pleads from the apron. Brie swings at Rousey but misses and hits Nikki. Brie then accidentally eliminates Nikki. Rousey unloads on Brie now. Shotzi is out at #29.

Rousey eliminates Brie. Rousey unloads on Belair in the corner now. Ripley decks Rousey from behind. Natalya and Flair go at it. The final entrant out at #30 is Shayna Baszler. Rousey and Baszler have a moment and Baszler drops Ripley, taking her from Rousey. Baszler runs wild on various Superstars, slamming Lita on her face. Rousey goes back to work on Ripley while she’s down. Rousey and Baszler smile at each other again but then size each other up to fight but Flair interrupts and drops Baszler. Natalya grabs Rousey but Rousey knees her against the ropes. Rousey sends Natalya to the apron but she hangs on. Shotzi bumps into Rousey and Rousey kicks her in the head, then eliminates her. Shotzi has been eliminated. Rousey works on Natalya but Belair comes over and dumps Natalya. Natalya has been eliminated by Belair. Natalya runs back in and attacks Rousey but Rousey sends her back out.

Lita drops Flair with a Twist of Date. Ripley attacks Lita against the turnbuckles. More action between Lita and Ripley. Lita goes to the top for a Swanton but Ripley kicks her to the apron. Flair runs over and kicks Lita to the floor to boos. Lita has been eliminated. Ripley works on dumping Rousey but she hangs on. Ripley fights off Flair and Rousey. Ripley sends Rousey into the ring post but Flair kicks Ripley to the floor. Ripley has been eliminated. Belair tries to dump Flair now but she comes back in. The action between the remaining Superstars continues. Belair tries to KOD Baszler to the floor. Flair runs over and dumps them both. Baszler and Belair have been eliminated.

Flair and Rousey face off in the ring now as fans pop. They go at it and Flair charges but Rousey immediately dumps her over the top rope to the floor. Flair has been eliminated.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

