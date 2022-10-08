Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders.

On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.

In the aforementioned vignette, a woman was shown dressed in fur and wearing a headdress, standing in front of The Viking Raiders' shields. While her face was not shown, she could be heard saying, "When the gods speak, I listen. We obey. Valhalla awaits."

According to Fightful Select, the woman in the vignette was indeed Logan, the wife of Erik. The report suggested that several more "Valhalla Awaits" segments are expected to air in the coming weeks, as Logan is reintroduced to WWE fans following her two-year absence.

Following her WWE exit in April 2020, Logan announced she would be stepping away from professional wrestling "for the foreseeable future." She made her in-ring comeback in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, entering the battle royal at #25 and briefly reuniting with her former Riott Squad stablemate Liv Morgan. Logan also made a cameo on the August 19 episode of "SmackDown," appearing in The Viking Funeral segment for The New Day.

Besides those few WWE appearances, Logan wrestled her only post-WWE match for the CYN promotion in May 2022.

At this point, it's unknown if Logan is returning to WWE as purely a valet, or if she'll double up as an in-ring competitor. Fightful noted that they "haven't heard of the extent of plans for her actively competing."

Logan is set to join the growing list of female valets on the "SmackDown" brand, with the likes of Maxxine Dupri, Scarlett Boudreaux, B-Fab and Zelina Vega, who returned Friday as a member of the debuting Legado Del Fantasma, already managing various talents.