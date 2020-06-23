Former WWE star Sarah Logan has announced she is stepping away from wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Logan made her announcement on Instagram. She wrote that a lot has changed in her life and she is going to focus on other things and herself. One of the things she has been putting her efforts in is The Wild and Free TV.

The Wild and Free TV is her and her husband's (WWE star Erik) YouTube Channel that they launched in May.

Sarah Logan was released from WWE in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

Below is her full statement:

A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future. Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it's time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that's the best way to keep up. We're releasing some awesome content. I don't say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line.

Below you can see her post: