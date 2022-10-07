WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (10/7) - Intercontinental Championship Match, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Face Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on October 7, 2022, coming to you live from Worcester, Massachusetts!

The season premiere will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off with Logan Paul ahead of their upcoming title match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 5. Paul shocked the world when he called for a press conference in Las Vegas on September 17. He then challenged Reigns in front of the cameras and repeatedly provoked him, which led to Reigns agreeing to go head to head in the squared circle. What will ensue when the two meet for the second time?

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against Sheamus. Fans have been vying for the two to square off since their well-received match at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on September 3. While Sheamus may have fell short then, he has kept his sights set on vengeance against Imperium's leader. Will he be able to come out on top tonight?

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will be taking on "The One and Only" Ricochet. Sikoa previously attacked Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a backstage encounter after the two men confronted Sami Zayn and showed disrespect towards Roman Reigns on the September 23 edition of the show. The four men then went head to head in a tag team match, which ultimately saw Sikoa and Zayn come out on top and attack Moss after the match. Will Ricochet be able to get revenge for his friend?