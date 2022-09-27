Malakai Black Emphatically Shuts Down AEW Release Reports

Malakai Black has confirmed he is still with AEW, and he plans to make a comeback to the promotion in the near future.

Through an Instagram Live session Monday night, Black stressed that reports of AEW granting him "a conditional release" are false, pointing out how he specifically put the word "release" under quotations in his statement released last week.

"I have read a few narratives online in regards to my "release", mental health and my personal life that I can summarize swiftly; if it didn't come from me, it didn't happen," Black wrote on Instagram on September 19. "Stuff about conditional releases, stuff in my marriage or using said mental health to leverage the other when as I said before that part wasn't even going to be part of the public conversation are false. My marriage is fine, I am fine. It is just time to make sure those things stay that way."

On Monday, a perplexed Black questioned why people were still speculating about his status with AEW.

"Why are people still writing that I got my release [from AEW]? Why do you trust these people to tell you the truth? Because it's not true," Black said.

In conclusion, Black teased returning to AEW TV imminently.

"I will see you guys in a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months," Black said. "Like I said, I'm only taking some time off. That's it – there's no conspiracy to this. Alright? I'll see you guys soon, stop believing any other narrative.

"I'm going to be fine, everything is fine, you'll see me right back with AEW pretty soon. I'm just going to take some time off. And lastly, please don't make me an instrument for this whole us [AEW] Vs. them [WWE] tribalism, I don't do that stuff."

It should be noted that Black did confirm asking for his release from AEW in his earlier statement. One can assume that AEW either refused to grant him the release, or the wrestler and AEW mended fences and moved forward with their partnership. Soon after Black released his video message Monday, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted that an AEW source told him that "things were somewhat mended before All Out" and that both Black & Buddy Matthews will eventually return to AEW.

In his video message, Black also refuted reports about the duration of his AEW contract and rumors of him wanting to go back to WWE. You can watch the entire video here.