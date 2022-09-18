Malakai Black Issues Statement On His Career And AEW Release Request

Malakai Black took to Instagram Sunday night to release a lengthy statement to address his career and the reports about him asking for his AEW release.

In his statement, Black confirmed that he did ask for his AEW release, noting how the decision to leave AEW had been in the back of his mind for the past six months.

The reasons behind Black asking for his release were due to the several setbacks he went through in the last two years, including medical setbacks, a loss of a close friend from suicide, almost losing a close family member, and more. Black also noted how it was a "combination of promises in his profession that were not upheld" that helped his decision to leave.

Black went on in his statement about how he isn't happy with how some parts of his private conversations with AEW about his mental health were revealed on the internet. He also reiterated that if it didn't come from him, it didn't happen.

The 37-year-old revealed that his marriage is fine and he is fine, but, "it's just time to make sure those things stay that way." Black is currently married to WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. They have been married since November 2018.

The former AEW and WWE star ended his statement by revealing that for the first time in 22 years, he will be taking a few months off to "recalibrate the last two decades" of his life.

As noted, on Saturday, Black had addressed the crowd at Prestige Wrestling's "Perseverance" event and told them that he was taking time away for personal reasons.

Black's full statement is available to read at this link here.