Buddy Murphy Seems To Dispute AEW Exit Rumors

This past weekend it was reported that Buddy Matthews is leaving AEW, with further reports claiming that he and fellow House Of Black star Malakai Black are hoping to rejoin WWE in the future. However, Matthews has since taken to Twitter to seemingly shoot down those claims, sharing a GIF of Elaine from Seinfeld saying "fake" over and over. The particular claim, or claims, Matthews is disputing was not specified.

Question marks over Matthews' future began to arise following his recent appearance at a Fight Life Pro Wrestling event, where he cut a promo about needing to take time away from the ring.

"Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while," the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion said. "I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is 'See you later.'"

This message was, obviously, similar to recent statements made by Black, who was reportedly been given a conditional release from the company by Tony Khan. Fightful reported that an altercation between Matthews and The Great Muta on last week's "AEW Rampage" was done to write Matthews off television, with once source believing that it was Matthews' last night in AEW. None of this, it must be noted, has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the third original member of the House of Black, Brody King, has indicated that he is remaining with AEW, also via social media. King's tweet was retweeted by the last member of the stable, Julia Hart, accompanied by the single word, "Bless."